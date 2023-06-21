Kafa teachers, Imam Rawatib in Sabah get allowance increment

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 2,490 Al-Quran and Fardu Ain (KAFA) teachers and 1,605 imam rawatib in Sabah will receive an allowance increment of RM100 starting this month.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the payment of the allowance would be made through the Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS).

He said this in a written reply to Dr Aliakbar Gulasan (PAS-appointed) in the Sabah State Assembly today.

KAFA teachers and imam rawatib in Sabah currently receive monthly allowances of RM1,100 and RM850 respectively which are paid based on working hours. - Bernama