KUALA LUMPUR: Former Berita Harian journalist and the winner of the prestigious Kajai Award in 1983, Hambali Abdul Latiff (pix) died early this morning.

According to his son Irfan Rafiqin, Hambali, 65, died at about 4.30am at his residence in Taman Permint Jaya, Chendering, Kuala Terengganu.

Irfan Rafiqin, when contacted by Bernama, said his father’s remains were laid to rest at the Sheikh Ibrahim Muslim Cemetery at about 10.45am.

“My father was suffering from heart and kidney complications,” he said.

Hambali won the Kajai Award via his news report entitled “Meninjau kehidupan dan Masalah Penduduk Pekan Koboi di Rengit.”

The Kajai Award is the country’s highest journalism award by the Malaysian Press Institute. - Bernama