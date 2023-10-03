Kajang 2 Railway Station starts operation on Monday

PUTRAJAYA,: The Kajang 2 Railway Station will commence operation on Monday (March 13) with 46 train services on working days and 33 services on weekends and public holidays.

Railway Assets Corporation (RAC) in a statement today announced the first train service from Kajang 2 station to Kl Sentral is at 6.15 am and the last train from Kl Sentral to Kajang 2 is at 10.45 pm on working days.

On weekends and public holidays, the first train from Kajang 2 station is at 7.11 am and the last train from KL Sentral is at 10.43 pm while the frequency is 30 minutes during peak hours and 60 minutes during off-peak hours.

“It will give residents of Kajang and Bangi the choice to enjoy a safe and conducive public transport,” said RAC which encourages commuter to use the Komuter Link or Touch ‘n Go card as a mode of payment.

Kajang 2 station has 500 parking lots, disabled people (PwD) friendly facilities, eight kiosks and pedestrain bridges with lift and the station is capable of handling 400 passengers at one time.

The car park is operated by Srijang Kemajuan Sdn Bhd with a maximum charge of RM5.50 a day said RAC.

The corporation also said the two railway stations nearby, Kajang and Bangi stations are respectively recording 1,328 users daily or 484,688 people annually and 624 people or 227,611 a year last year. - Bernama