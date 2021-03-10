Kajang crash suspect to be charged tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: A male suspect of a crash that killed a married couple and injured their children at Jalan Saujana Impian, Kajang, last Sunday will be charged at the Kajang Court tomorrow.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan, in a statement today, said the 28-year-old local man would be charged at 9am under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

In the 4pm incident last Sunday, Remyzan Baharudin, 42, and his wife Suzyla Ahmad Dahlan, 40, were confirmed dead at the scene after their Perodua Bezza collided head-on with a van, which is believed to have lost control before crashing through the road divider and into their path.

Their children who sustained head injuries were treated at the Kajang Hospital. -Bernama