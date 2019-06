KAJANG: Kajang Prison today allowed two prisoners to join their families for Hari Raya for a week under its release on license programme.

Selangor and Federal Territory Kuala Lumpur Prisons director, Abd Kadir Rais said the release is a form of rehabilitation for prisoners through the involvement of their families.

The feeling of being accepted again and being with the family is an important form of support for prisoners especially those who are trying to return to society.

“We have to give them a second chance. Being able to celebrate Hari Raya with the family tomorrow would encourage them to do good without being burdened by their past mistakes.

“Community support is important so that prisoners would not go back to their old ways,“ he told a media conference after a ceremony to release two prisoners under the programme here today.

The release on license was granted by the Prisons Department under Section 43 of the Prison Act 1995 which a privilege for eligible prisoners who met all stipulated conditions.

Among the conditions included well-behaved prisoners who have served not less than four years with the remaining sentence of one year.

One of the two men who was granted the privilege today, Muhammad (not his real name), 36, said the release is the beginning for him to start his life afresh after spending seven years behind prison walls.

Muhammad, whose family came to receive him this morning, admitted being excited over breaking fast on the last day of Ramadan with his family after a seven-year absence.

Another prisoner who was also given release on license was expected to be received by his family in the evening. — Bernama