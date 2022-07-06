Kalwant loses final appeal, to hang in S’pore tomorrow

PETALING JAYA: The Singapore Court of Appeal has dismissed the final appeal of a Malaysian, convicted of drug trafficking, for a stay of execution, FMT reports.

“He (Kalwant Singh) will be executed tomorrow morning,” rights group Lawyers for Liberty reportedly said.

​​Kalwant, 32, was convicted of possession of 60.15gm of diamorphine and trafficking 120.9gm of the drug.

He was arrested when he was 23 and had spent the last nine years in prison.

Another Malaysian Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam was sent to the gallows in Singapore on April 27 for trafficking heroin.