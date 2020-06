KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar (pix) will lead Malaysia’s delegation to the Open-Ended Virtual Extraordinary Meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Executive Committee today.

In a statment today, he said the Foreign Ministers level meeting which would take place at 7pm Malaysian time would discuss the threats made by Israel to annex parts of Palestinian lands.

“The meeting was called by the State of Palestine and will be chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in his capacity as the Chair of the OIC Executive Committee, His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud,“ he said in a statement today.

Kamarudin said the meeting is expected to adopt a resolution at the end of the session reflecting OIC’s collective stance on the issue.

He said Malaysia which has been a strong advocate of Palestinian issues and causes reiterated its condemnation of illegal and unilateral actions by Israel calling upon the international community to stand in strong solidarity with the Palestinian people in the wake of the Israeli aggression.

Kamarudin said Malaysia remained confident that the OIC would play a central role in supporting the Palestinian cause to end the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories since 1967.

Malaysia views the annexation plans by Israel as an outright violation of the international laws, in particular the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949, as well as the United Nations Resolutions, in particular, the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334 (2016). — Bernama