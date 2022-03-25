Kamarudin to lead M’sian delegation to DOHA forum 2022

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar (pix) will be leading the Malaysian delegation to the Doha Forum 2022 in Doha, Qatar, from March 26 to 27.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement today, said Kamarudin will be one of the panelists in the 20th edition of the forum, which will explore the horizons of diplomacy across a range of key regional, global and thematic issues under the theme of “Transforming for a New Era”.

Kamarudin will also hold separate meetings with his counterparts and other relevant stakeholders to discuss bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, the statement read. — Bernama