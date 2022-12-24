Kampung Bakong abuzz with post-flood ‘seluang’ catch

PASIR MAS: Several locations around Kampung Bakong, here are abuzz with catching seluang (rasbora) fish, an annual post-flood activity.

A resident, Mohd Fakhrul Razi, 32 (pix), said several ditches in the village have been the focus of many people since yesterday for the activity.

“These fish like to play in the strong eddies in the ditch area. Catching them is easy.

“Put a landing net in the river that has been identified for some time and lift it, you will surely catch some,“ he said when met, here today.

Kampung Bakong is one of the areas in Pasir Mas that was affected by the floods last Sunday, although it has recovered although there are still some locations that are still flooded.

Mohd Fakhrul added that the seluang fry caught will be fried or made into fish paste.

“I started fishing at about 8 am today. The catch is quite big and can be enjoyed with family members,“ he said. - Bernama