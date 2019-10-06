Kampung Baru Land to be sold to government agency, not other parties: PM

SHAH ALAM: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the land of Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur will be sold to a government agency to be developed, not to other parties.

He said that the government agency would help land owners to develop Kampung Baru without neglecting the original features of the location.

“Previously, the land plots in Kampung Baru were under the Malay agricultural reserve land status. Now, the landowners cannot farm there, they can only do business there, but, they do not have enough money to develop the land.

“We can see old houses with rusty zinc roofs there, it is an eyesore in the middle of the rapidly developing Kuala Lumpur which is full of sky scrapers.

“This does not reflect on the position of the Malays, who are actually as successful as other people,” he said to a media conference after delivering his speech at the Malay Dignity Congress here today. — Bernama

*More to follow*