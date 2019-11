KUALA LUMPUR: The redevelopment of Kampung Baru will be among the hot topics at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the order paper, Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil (PH-Lembah Pantai) will be seeking an update on the matter from the Federal Territories Minister.

Meanwhile, Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH- Ledang) will be seeking clarification from the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry on why the minimum age for marriage of 18 has not been enforced to curb underage marriages.

As for the oral Question-and-Answer session, among the matters that will be raised are on steps the government is taking to revive the cocoa industry.

After the Q and A session, debate will continue with the Transport Ministry and Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change winding up on the Supply Bill 2020 at the committee stage.

This sitting of the Dewan Rakyat is scheduled to end on Dec 5. — Bernama