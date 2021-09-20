Kampung Garib in Kudat under EMCO from Wednesday — MKN

KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be enforced in Kampung Garib, Matunggong in Kudat, Sabah from Wednesday to Oct 5, according to the National Security Council (MKN).

MKN national security director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the decision to enforce the EMCO was made after the Health Ministry’s presentation on risk assessment as well as Covid-19 infection trends in the area.

“The standard operating procedure for all EMCO areas is the same as announced previously,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook today.

Meanwhile, Rodzi said the EMCO in Kampung Dusun Pak Senam, Mukim Ulu Jelai di Lipis, Pahang which was supposed to end tomorrow has been extended until Oct 5.

He also announced that the EMCO in several areas in Sabah would end tomorrow.

The localities involved were Kampung Tanjung Batu Tengah, Tawau; Taman Limauan, Kinarut, Papar; Kampung Pantai Emas and Kampung Lentigi, Kota Belud; Kampung Mompilis, Matunggong, Kudat; and Kampung Pahu Pinawantai, Ranau.

The EMCO in Kampung Lotong, Kota Marudu, Sabah would also end tomorrow, earlier than the scheduled date of Sept 28, he added. — Bernama