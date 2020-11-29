Kampung Gusi to have VSAT technology, telecommunication towers

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will provide VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) technology in Kampung Gusi, Ranau, Sabah.

In a statement today, MCMC said the effort had received support from Common Tower Technologies Sdn Bhd (CTT), a state-backed company which is a subsidiary of Warisan Harta Sabah Sdn Bhd, as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

It said CTT general manager Law Chun Ming had confirmed that the installation of the VSAT would be carried out by Dec 15.

“In addition, three telecommunication towers will be built near Kampung Gusi under the National Digital Infrastructure Plan (JENDELA).

“The locations have been stated in the tender document issued by MCMC on Nov 20,“ it said.

The statement said MCMC sympathised with the students from the village who reportedly fell from a broken bridge while trying to get better internet connectivity to follow online lessons.

MCMC also advised all students not to endanger themselves in search of internet access. -Bernama