Kampung Hangus residents incur RM550,000 losses in floods

BALING: Residents in Kampung Hangus near here suffered losses of about RM550,000 when their household items and vehicles were badly damaged due to the floods and water surge incident that occurred last Monday in this district.

A check by Bernama yesterday at several houses in the village saw the compound of their house covered with thick mud and the effects of flood waters on cars parked in the respective housing areas.

Yesterday, the fourth day after the floods, they were seen busy cleaning their houses with the help of volunteers from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and individuals as well as government agencies such as the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) and the Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department (RELA).

A villager, Umi Munah Mat Rejab, 70, said all the furniture, kitchen items as well as electrical appliances were completely damaged and could no longer be used while a Perodua Myvi car and four motorcycles were also submerged in water.

Her daughter Siti Hasnah Aziz, 38, said the losses suffered by her family due to the disaster was estimated at about RM200,000 as her family’s house had just been renovated last May.

“All the items in the house such as refrigerator, beds, and mattresses are damaged and can no longer be used. So, I hope the government can come to every flood victim’s house and see the losses suffered,“ she said.

Siti Hasnah also thanked all parties, including NGOs, individuals and government agencies who were willing to come forward to help clean her mother’s house.

Another resident, Azizah Ahmad, 69, said she incurred losses of about RM200,000 after her house was flooded and two cars, a Perodua Viva and Alza, were also submerged in water.

“Everything in the house is gone and damaged. There is nothing left. There is a lot of mud,“ said Azizah while thanking all those who came to help clean her house.

Mohd Suzairee Shaharin, 39, said he suffered about RM150,000 in losses after two Wira cars and four motorcycles were submerged in water.

He said his sons’ school equipment were also damaged and they needed new ones.

“We also face constraints to clean the house because of the thick and abundant sludge, moreover, there is no proper equipment to clean the house.” he said.

In the flood incident which claimed three lives, 12 villages were affected with 15 houses badly damaged and could no longer be occupied. - Bernama