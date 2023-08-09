Kampung Rambai communications tower damaged due to vandalism

PUTRAJAYA: A communications tower in Kampung Rambai, Pahang, has been damaged due to vandalism, which is the second time a report of vandalism has been received by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in the same district in less than a month.

MCMC said that a check conducted found that the electronic equipment in the tower had suffered severe damage, causing all of them to be unusable and needing to be replaced with new ones.

As a result, the telecommunications services provided by Celcom, Digi, and Maxis were affected, and the service disruption also involved two other CelcomDigi towers, connected through the towers located in Kampung Belimbing and Tasek Chini, said MCMC in a statement today.

MCMC said that, as a temporary solution, efforts are being actively carried out by CelcomDigi to activate the damaged towers in stages, starting with the Tasek Chini tower, which is expected to start operating again tomorrow, followed by the other towers a few days later.

“The full repair work is expected to be completed by Sept 13 (Wednesday) at the latest,” it said.

As for the U Mobile service, MCMC said that it had been successfully repaired in the interim yesterday. -Bernama