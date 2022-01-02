Kampung Sungai Manjang, Sandakan in need of a community hall

SANDAKAN: The villagers in Kampung Sungai Manjang, about 60km from here, are in need of a community hall that can function as a relief centre to accommodate flood victims during the north east monsoon season, said Libaran MP Datuk Zakaria Mohd Edris.

As such he said, the village head and the Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) chairman could discuss with the Sandakan Municipal Council on acquiring a suitable site for the construction of the community hall.

“Currently flood victims are housed at the Nur Iman Mosque in the village, but if the situation worsens and the mosque cannot accommodate more evacuees, the victims would be sheltered at Manjang Agriculture Office,” he told reporters after checking on the flood situation at the village today.

“The village has a population of 620 and 145 people have been affected by the floods since yesterday,

“Right now, 60 victims are at the mosque and efforts are being to rescue others who are still stranded,” he added.

Meanwhile, a victim, Sarina Mijar, 60, said she and her husband Apong Atang, 70, were trapped in their house when floodwaters began rising rapidly yesterday.

Thankfully she said a neighbour came to give her a lift in their boat today, while her husband was rescued by Civil Defence Force (APM) members. - Bernama