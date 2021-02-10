Kampung Teluk in Setiawan placed under EMCO

PETALING JAYA: Kampung Teluk in Setiawan, Perak will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from tomorrow until Feb 24, said Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yakoob.

“Health authorities found 16 positive Covid-19 cases after carrying out 43 tests in the locality. After risk assessment and following the advice of the Health Ministry, the government has agreed to enforce the EMCO in the locality for 14 days,” he said.

On a related matter, he said 589 individuals were arrested yesterday for violating the movement control order.

“A total of 42 individuals were remanded while 543 were issued compounds and four individuals were granted bail,” he said.

The offences committed were not wearing face masks (130), ignoring social distancing (184), failing to provide equipment for contact tracing registration (56), premises operating against set time limit or without permission (36), crossing states and districts without permission (64), leaving home with no proper reason (25), recreational activity centers (13), carrying extra passengers than the set limit (11), going against quarantine (seven) and others (63).

Furthermore, Ismail Sabri said 5,234 teams under the compliance task force conducted checks at 21,557 premises including supermarkets, restaurants, factories, banks, government offices, hawker centers and land, air and water terminals.

He said Ops Benteng that involved the Armed Forces, police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), and the Malaysian Border Security Agency (AKSEM) had arrested a total of 55 illegal immigrants and confiscated seven land vehicles and three boats.

A total of 438 individuals returned to Malaysia through international border entrances yesterday and all of them were placed at quarantine stations throughout the country.

Since April 20 till yesterday, a total of 15,188 inspections had been done by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) involving 8,602 construction sites nationwide.

Yesterday, 57 construction sites were inspected throughout Malaysia and all sites were found to be adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).