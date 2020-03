KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu is promoting a new product for tourists in the state through a terrapin conservation programme in Kampung Temir, Hulu Terengganu.

State Tourism, Culture & Information Technology Committee chairman Ariffin Deraman said Kampung Temir has its own unique attraction because of its natural and scenic beauty and also a habitat for terrapin.

“I had the opportunity to watch a female terrapin laying its egg by the riverside last night, it was an exciting and emotional experience, especially for someone watching it for the first time.

“It will be another tourism product that we will promote to attract more tourists to Terengganu so that they will appreciate the existence of this endangered species,“ he told Bernama today.

Ariffin, who is Alor Limbat State Assemblyman, said discussions would be held with the relevant agencies to turn Kampung Temir into a tourist destination.

“For a start, this tourism package to Kampung Temir will be opened to small groups, “he said, adding that the suitable time to visit the village is between February and April which is the season for the terrapins to lay eggs. — Bernama