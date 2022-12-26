Kampung Tersang residents lament decaying homes caused by frequent flooding

PASIR MAS: Several flood victims in Kampung Tersang, Rantau Panjang, here have expressed concern that their wooden houses are decaying as a result of frequent flooding.

Che Ali Che Mud, 60, said that for the past two years, the inherited house he lived in was often hit by floods causing the walls and floor to collapse.

“As my house always suffers damage (from floods), I received a donation of new wood panels to replace the floor in October. But I haven’t had the chance to replace it as my house was submerged up to the roof last Sunday.

“We only use wood panels that are commonly produced which get warped easily every time floods hit,” he said when met by Bernama at his home, here today.

Che Ali claimed that a flood mitigation project located about 200 metres from his house, has caused the flood issue in Kampung Tersang to turn more serious over the past two years.

Che Ali said that usually after the rain has stopped floodwaters would remain stagnant and take up to two weeks to recede.

He added the situation had forced him and his two sons to stay longer at the relief centre during the flood season.

Another resident, Joh Che Wil, 80, said the frequent floods had also caused several damages to his semi-wooden house.

“I was forced to replace my wooden floor and furniture as they had suffered severe damage,” she said.

As such, she urged the relevant parties to take immediate action to resolve the stagnant floodwater issue in the village. - Bernama