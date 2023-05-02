Kampung Tersang residents urge authorities to solve problem of stagnant floodwaters

PASIR MAS: Residents of Kampung Tersang, Rantau Panjang, near here, have expressed concern over a recurrence of floods in the village as a result of the confluence of Sungai Lanchang and Sungai Golok.

Construction worker Mohd Shahrul Fahmi Rosli, 26, said heavy rainfall last Friday had caused the water level in both rivers to rise.

He said the situation got worse when the flow of water from Sungai Lachang to Sungai Golok was disrupted by the construction of the Integrated River Basin Development Project (PLSB) in Sungai Golok.

“Waist-high floodwaters have inundated my house compound since yesterday morning. This is the fourth time our village has been hit by floods since February, November and December last year,” he said when met by Bernama, today.

A Bernama check found that residents have made early preparations by parking their vehicles on higher ground to prevent them from being damaged.

Mohd Shahrul said his family’s life was just about to get back to normal, but they had to go through the same ordeal again.

“Now we have to deal with stagnant floodwaters which often take up to a week to recede,” he said.

For Khairul Annuar Mohammad, 39, his family was still tired from cleaning their house that was flooded in December last year.

“It has been less than a month since our village was flooded. It is exhausting and we still haven’t finished cleaning,” he said.

Rubber tapper Abdullah Che Kub, 71, hopes that the authorities can find a solution to this predicament.

“We have to cope with three to four floods a year which cost us tens of thousands of ringgit in damages and therefore I hope this matter can be resolved immediately by the authorities,” he said. - Bernama