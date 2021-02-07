Kampung Togop Lau residents to get permanent bridge

RANAU: The wishes of 900 residents of Kampung Togop Lau near here who want a permanent bridge connecting their village to Kampung Togop Darat will be realised soon after the state government approves the construction of a concrete bridge worth RM11 million.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam said the bridge will be built over Sungai Kopuakan and will replace the low-level crossing bridge that has been used by the villagers since 2011.

The construction of the 90-metre-long concrete bridge is expected to take 18 months and will be overseen by the Ranau Public Works Department, said Joachim, who is also the Kundasang State Assemblyman, in a statement today.

“Togop Laut residents have been using the ‘low-level crossing’ bridge for a long time and when prolonged rain falls and floods occur, vehicles cannot cross the bridge and as an alternative, they use a suspension bridge.

“However, villagers can use the concrete bridge at any time, including during rainy season, when the bridge is ready,” he said.

Earlier, Joachim witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the bridge which took place on the banks of Sungai Kopuakan, Kampung Tobok Darat. -Bernama