Kapar MP apologises over Menu Rahmah

KUALA LUMPUR: Kapar MP, Dr Halimah Ali today apologised if her statement regarding Rahmah Menu in the Dewan Rakyat earlier was misleading and misunderstood.

The statement, of Dr Halimah who is also an MP of Perikatan Nasional was delivered in a poetry before the debate session on the Supply Bill 2023 began.

“Kalau ada jarum peniti, jangan disimpan di dalam peti, andai ada ucapan disalah erti, saya menyusun 10 jari, niat di hati suara rakyat saya juarai, semak imbang kerajaan Madani, biar integriti, bukankah itu peranan hakiki.

“As elected representatives of the people, please refer to the Hansard on pages 134 to 137 on February 14,“ she said.

Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (PH-Bandar Kuching) had raised the issue under Standing Order 36 (12), following a statement made by Halimah on February 14 when debating the motion of thanks for the royal address, linked Rahmah Menu to several diseases, especially cancer, autoimmune (diseases) and autism.

Dr Kelvin said the statement is untrue, irresponsible as it is not only not based on facts and science, but may result in misunderstanding or stigma to the autism community and people with disabilities.

Earlier, Dewan Rakyat Speaker, Datuk Johari Abdul said the statement read by Dr Halimah had been agreed upon between him and Dr Halimah and the case is considered closed. - Bernama