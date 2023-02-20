Kapar MP denies linking Menu Rahmah to cancer, autism

PETALING JAYA: Dr Halimah Ali (pix) has denied her claims of Menu Rahmah initiative linked to cancer, pointing out that checking her statements through the Dewan Rakyat’s Hansard will prove this.

FMT reported that Sany Hazman called for Halimah’s expulsion from Parliament following her comments today.

“Where did she get this from? That Menu Rahmah will cause people to get cancer and autism?

“That’s why I’m asking for Kapar to be expelled from this august House. She has lied in this august House,” he reportedly said.

Halimah responded to his demand by asking Sany to check her statement using the Hansard.

“I never said Menu Rahmah causes cancer,” she said. “Check the Hansard.”

In the Hansard’s transcript, the Kapar MP told the Dewan Rakyat that she was concerned that Menu Rahmah’s ‘low quality’ food will expose the B40 group to ‘cancer, autoimmune diseases, to autism and others.’

“Tuan Yang di-Pertua, as I do not have enough time, I would like to touch on food security and health security.

“These are all basic needs. We do not want – I as a medical doctor, I fear when the matter of food security becomes critical, it would confuse the government.

“We don’t want shortcuts, we do not want to compromise when it comes to low quality food.

“I have no issue with the term ‘rahmah’ but do not feed the B40 and hardcore poor with low quality food and perhaps cause them to be exposed to cancer, autoimmune diseases, to autism and others,” Halimah said.

On Feb 14, Halimah had linked the government budget meal plan to cancer and autism during the Dewan Rakyat’s debate on the royal address.

In turn, her words invited a slew of backlash from members of Parliament and autism groups but she said that her comments were misunderstood, according to a report by Malay Mail.

In the report, what she meant to say was that the poor quality of the raw materials used to cook the Menu Rahmah meals “could lead to the meal’s quality being compromised”.