KUCHING: The Kapit petrol and diesel shortage problem is one of the many problems that the Pakatan Harapan Government inherited from the previous Barisan Nasional Government, says Chong Chieng Jen.

The Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister said, currently there were only two petrol stations in Kapit, one Petronas and the other is an unbranded petrol station.

“Previously, many have applied to open up more petrol stations to serve the people in the area but such applications were either rejected or put on long hold by the previous government.

“As a result, the people of Kapit faced recurring petrol and diesel shortage problem and also higher prices of petrol and diesel,” he said in a press statement today.

However, to overcome the problem, the ministry has come out with short-term and long-term solutions.

“For the short-term solution, my ministry has contacted the oil companies to take immediate action to increase the supply of petrol and diesel and the supply is likely to resume normal after today,” Chong said.

Meanwhile, as a long-term solution, Chong said the ministry had engaged with a few oil companies to facilitate the opening up of several mini petrol stations or even Portable Container System (PCS) pump stations in the peripheral of Kapit town to serve the needs of the people in the area.

“The proposed solution involves the oil companies locating local operators, negotiation on the transport subsidy for petrol and diesel and resolving the legal impediments placed by the State Government on the setting up of the mini petrol stations.

“We are at the final stage of formulating this new policy and I am confident that before Hari Gawai this year, the people of Kapit will see at least two additional PCS pump stations or mini petrol stations in the surrounding area,” he said.

Chong assured that his ministry was currently reviewing several policies to improve the delivery systems, especially the delivery of essential goods, subsidy and subsidized goods to the people of Sarawak especially in the rural area. — Bernama