Karak-Simpang Pelangai road closed temporarily tomorrow

KUANTAN: The road from Karak to Simpang Pelangai in Bentong will be closed for three hours starting at 8 am tomorrow, according to the Bentong Public Works Department (JKR).

In a statement today, Bentong JKR said the closure was necessary to provide a safe working area to remove an overturned truck on the roadside in an incident that occurred earlier today.

“The closure affects the federal road from the Karak Police Station intersection to the Manchis-Chemomoi Road intersection, after the Telemong Police Station. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route via Karak-Temerloh-Bandar Bera-Bukit Mendi Road-Simpang Pelangai,“ the statement added.

Road users are urged to follow the signages and instructions and contact the hotline at 09-2223040 if they have any inquiries.

The Karak-Simpang Pelangai Road serves as the entrance route to the Pelangai state constituency from Bentong. Currently, the area is in the campaign period for the upcoming by-election, which will take place on Oct 7.

The Pelangai state by-election witnesses a three-cornered fight between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Amizar Abu Adam, Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Kasim Samat, and Independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli.

The by-election was being called following the death of its incumbent Datuk Seri Johari Harun in a plane crash in Shah Alam, Selangor on Aug 17. -Bernama