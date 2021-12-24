Karak water treatment plant back in operation by tonight

KUANTAN: The Karak Water Treatment Plant (LRA) which had to be shut down since last Saturday (Dec 18) due to floods, is scheduled to be back in operation tonight, says Pengurusan Air Pahang Bhd (Paip) chief executive officer Saiful Zaini Mohd Bokhari.

He said 3,857 consumers were affected following the closure of the LRA, which was caused by damages to the mechanical and electrical equipment due to rising river water levels, in addition to issues such as broken main pipes and power outages.

“Paip immediately carried out repair work with the help of 18 personnel from the Royal Army Engineers Regiment, and consumers are expected to get back their water supply in stages within 24 to 48 hours,” he said in a statement today.

Saiful Zaini said 51 static tanks had been placed at temporary relief centres, while six water tankers and three jumbo tankers had also been deployed to supply water to affected premises.

He added that Syarikat Air Johor (SAJ), Perak Water Board (LAP) and other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) had also helped in the effort.

For more information, queries and complaints, the public may call Paip’s customer service centre at 09-573 9999 or get further information on their website at www.paip.com.my

-Bernama