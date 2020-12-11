Karamjit ready to rev it up again

PETALING JAYA: The greatest athletes, both past and present, are customarily hailed, glorified and compensated sufficiently for their contributions to the country.

For rally legend Karamjit Singh, that may just turn out to be true.

After heart wrenching reports emerged of him being forced to sell his 16-year-old Proton Waja for RM7,000 to embark on an e-hailing driving career, the sports fraternity immediately took notice.

His plight reached Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, who met him recently and promised to look into his welfare.

“Thanks to the Sports Ministry and everyone who reached out, I don’t think I will be pursuing the e-hailing driving path after this. I am happy because there is some hope for me. I don’t intend to stop racing, I have at least another five years in me,” Karamjit told theSun yesterday.

A master of his craft, Karamjit is a world champion in his own class and has shared the stage with the likes of seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher.

The “Flying Sikh” became a world champion in the FIA Production Car World Rally Championships in 2002 in his first attempt, and went on to clinch the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championships the same year.

His exploits earned him the Sportsman of the Year award in 2002 with his co-driver Allen Oh.

For most of his career, Karamjit did the country proud through rally racing with the help of his previous sponsors and personal savings.

“I spent around RM700,000, including selling my apartment, car and exhausting my savings. I have had funding before, but it was not enough. Motorsports is expensive,” he said.

Karamjit went on to amass several hundred trophies when he was actively racing, and he hopes to kick-start his career again next year.

At 58, the lanky Karamjit looks the epitome of good health with a daily workout regimen and a strict diet that excludes rice and sugar.

Physically and mentally, he is ready to put pedal to the metal.

All he needs now is around RM3 million to compete at the Asia-Pacific Rally Championships next year.

Datuk Noorul Ariffin, chairman of the National Athlete Welfare Foundation, said the promise to give Karamjit a pension for his contributions some 15-years ago, will be reviewed.

“Pension are usually given to Olympians and Paralympians who have won medals, but the promise made to him will be reviewed. He is the only Malaysian to succeed in the rally championship and the Sports Minister is touched by his contribution and wants to help him secure sponsors.”

