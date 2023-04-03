Karamunting assemblyman quits Warisan, joins Gagasan Rakyat

SANDAKAN: Karamunting assemblyman George Hiew Vun Zin today announced his departure from Parti Warisan (Warisan) to join Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat).

He said that he took the step after taking into account, among others, the views of the people who no longer want to see an unstable political situation, which has resulted in stunted development and progress in Sabah, including in the Karamunting area.

.”The people are tired of political turmoil in Sabah. Only with political stability can we bring development and change, especially in Karamunting which is hungry for various reforms and development.

“in the interest of development and well-being of the people in the Karamunting area, I made a decision to support the leadership of the Unity Government of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and also the Sabah government under the leadership of Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor,“ he said in a statement here today.

Hiew won the Karamunting state seat on the Warisan ticket in the 14th General Election in 2018 and the Sabah State Election in 2020.

He had also served as Sabah Assistant Minister of Housing and Local Government for two years since 2018 when Warisan helmed the state government. However, Warisan became an opposition party when it lost in the 2020 state election

This latest development sees Warisan now having 14 assemblymen in Sabah and one in Selangor, while Hajiji now has the support of 50 assemblymen to continue leading the Sabah government as Chief Minister.

The Sabah Legislative Assembly has 79 assemblymen - 73 elected and six appointed.

Hiew also thanked Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal for the opportunities given to him in the political arena.

“However, now is the time to give full focus and attention to unify the people in Sabah, develop Sabah, and claim our (Sabah’s) rights as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“I will contribute all my energy and time to work and ensure that the welfare of the people in my area will continue to be maintained while bringing the necessary development in Karamunting,“ he said. - Bernama