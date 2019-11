PONTIAN: Karmaine Sardini (pix), the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election, has big plans to transform the economic status of the constituents who are mostly fishermen and farmers.

Karmaine, 66, said he was planning to introduce new economic opportunities such as breeding and farming of oysters and eel-tail catfish (ikan sembilang) in the parliamentary constituency if he was given the mandate in the by-election.

This, he said, was based on the suitability of the Tanjung Piai coastal area which has the potential for both projects to be carried out especially considering the high demand for the eel-tail catfish and at the same time driving the high price for the fish in the market.

“However, for this (project), there should be a comprehensive study to be carried out on the suitability of the water and its seabed so that it can be fully operational,” he said in an interview with Bernama here.

Apart from that, Karmaine also planned to set up a cooperative so that young people could engage in small business.

“We will give them the opportunity to venture into areas that they can benefit from, such as becoming an entrepreneur.

“That’s why we often invite the National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional) and Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) to provide information on loan opportunities for start-ups and more,” he said.

In the by-election, Karmaine is being challenged by Barisan Nasional candidate from MCA Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng, as well as Gerakan candidate Wendy Subramaniam and Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz representing Berjasa; and two independent candidates, Dr Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar.

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed Nov 16 as polling day while early voting was set for Nov 12. — Bernama