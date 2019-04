GEORGE TOWN: Karpal Singh did not live long enough to see it, but he can rest assured that his dream for a reformed Malaysia is now a reality.

Since he died in a tragic road mishap five years ago, a lot has happened. Barisan Nasional has finally been voted out, paving the way for a new coalition — Pakatan Harapan (PH) — to lead the country.

The DAP, of which Karpal was the chairman, has now become a relevant party and his ideas for a better Malaysia is taking root, according to his sons Jagdeep Singh Deo, Gobind Singh Deo and Ramkarpal Singh Deo.

They pointed out that their father’s hopes of an independent judiciary, social justice and equitable economic distribution were now the pillars of the federal government under PH.

They were speaking at a press conference in conjunction with the fifth anniversary of Karpal’s death.

Today, family, friends and party comrades gathered at the Penang Wadda Gurdwara here to mark the fifth anniversary of his passing with prayers and community activities.

Karpal was killed in a pre-dawn accident on the North-South Expressway near Ipoh on April 17, 2014.

He was heading for Penang to prepare for a court case involving PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when his minivan collided with a trailer.

Jagdeep said this year’s anniversary was also special for the fact that Karpal had been posthumously acquitted of a sedition charge by the federal court recently. “That is what he would have wanted ... to be cleared of trumped up charges,“ he added.