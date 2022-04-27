Karyawan thanks government for allowing live music venues to operate again

THE Malaysian Artistes’ Association (Karyawan) has expressed its gratitude to the government, especially Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, for the decision to allow all sectors on the negative list to recommence operations.

What this means is that venues with live music, most of whom have been closed for the last two years, will be allowed to resume operations and hire musicians and entertainers to entertain their patrons once again on a regular basis.

“This comes as a great relief to all our members who amongst others, comprise some of the leading live bands and entertainers in the country. They have struggled to survive for two years now by seeking other forms of livelihood but now can finally go back to what they do best, which is entertaining patrons at the various food and beverage outlets throughout the country” said Datuk Freddie Fernandez, President of Karyawan.

“Over the last two years we have been constantly appealing to the government to allow these venues with live music to operate and finally the long wait has ended, This marks a signification day for all our members, most of whom are very excited about the prospect of returning to work once again and meeting all their fans and regulars at the various outlets where they used to perform regularly before the lockdown was imposed”.

“Karyawan is ever ready to engage the government in the drafting of standard operating procedures and guidelines once the outlets open again. Needless to say we are most grateful and happy for this opportunity and hope that all artistes and patrons cooperate and follow the guidelines closely to ensure no untoward incidents in the future” he added.