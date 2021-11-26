Kasa 100-day aspirations successfully implemented

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Environment and Water (Kasa) said the implementation of a strategic plan to prevent the recurrence of the water surge incident at the foot of Gunung Jerai and flash floods in Yan, Kedah on August 18 with an allocation of RM50 million marks one of its achievements.

Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (pix) said it was a target that had directly helped the people in tackling issues relating to water supply and flood warning systems.

He said the ministry managed to implement efforts to solve issues relating to water supply involving three water treatment plants in the area as well as a mitigation project to prevent the recurrence of the disaster.

He said this in a media conference after appearing as a guest in Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme to discuss the ministry’s 100-day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family Aspirations) last night.

He said the ministry also aimed to implement five big projects to benefit the people such as supplying water to residents living far from the main distribution pipe.

“We have developed a system called Wakaf Air (Water Waqf), a project that we have implemented within these 100 days. We aim for 12 projects (under the system) that can benefit 6,262 residents,“ he said.

Apart from that, the ministry is also further expanding the system of taking over the sewerage services from municipal councils.

“With the takeover, it means the whole country, especially the peninsula, Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) will have taken over the system of managing our sewerage and we have already achieved our target. Although this process has taken a long time, we have succeeded in resolving it,” he said.

He said the ministry also expects to establish a framework on climate change by early next month.

“The country needs a system and the ministry is developing that legal system. From there, we will create the National Climate Change Act,” he said.

Tuan Ibrahim said the achievement would be used as the key performance indicator and its success was a result of the effort put in by the ministry’s machinery in achieving the aspirations of the Malaysian Family for the 100-day period.

-Bernama