Kasa to continue planting mangrove trees in coastal areas to protect environment

NIBONG TEBAL: The Environment and Water Ministry (KASA) will continue with the programme to plant mangrove trees and suitable species in the country’s coastal areas which includes activities to conserve and preserve mangrove forests.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Mansor Othman said it was in line with the ministry’s aspirations and efforts to increase awareness of the importance of preserving the environment, especially among the younger generation as they are the ones who will continue to care for the environment.

“I would like to express my appreciation and gratitude to the Kelab Belia Prihatin and youths from all over the country who have come forward to take part in the programme to plant 500 mangrove trees in the Sungai Acheh area today.

“Such noble initiatives are in line with KASA’s aspirations, I call on the youths to continue to play a significant role in ensuring the preservation and sustainability of the environment for the future of the next generation,“ he told reporters here today.

He was met after the programme which was held in conjunction with World Environment Day 2022 organised by the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) and Kelab Belia Prihatin Malaysia at the Sungai Acheh Mangrove Forest Education Centre, here.

About 235 youths across Malaysia, including Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) students and the local fishing community, participated in the programme.

Mansor, who is also Nibong Tebal Member of Parliament, said the initiative was also in line with the theme of this year’s World Environment Day namely Only One Earth, adding that it was also a crucial measure in spreading the importance, benefits and uniqueness of Malaysia’s mangrove ecosystem which serves as a natural barrier to coastal erosion and acts as among the most efficient carbon-absorbing agents.

He said the community’s direct involvement especially the youths in such initiatives could enhance the impact of awareness campaigns on climate change and global warming.

According to him, a total of 180,000 mangrove trees had been planted in the Sungai Acheh Mangrove Forest Education Centre area over the past 20 years by various parties including the fishing community there.

“Mangrove trees do not only protect the coastal areas from erosion but also provide breeding habitat for fish, crab and shrimp species which can help increase local fish stocks,” he said. — Bernama