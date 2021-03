KANGAR: The Environment and Water Ministry (KASA) will introduce a National Water Grade System to solve water-related issues in the country, said its minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (pix).

He said the system would assist the ministry to look at overall issues arising from the water system, including determining the grade of raw water.

“Currently, raw water is sold on an average price (between state governments), so we need a water grading system for the future,” he told reporters after witnessing the signing ceremony of the Perlis Water Service Industry Restructuring Agreement at the State Assembly Complex here, today.

Present were the Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man, KASA secretary-general Datuk Seri Ir Dr Zaini Ujang and state secretary Azman Mohd Yusof.

Tuan Ibrahim said, for example, clean raw water would be sold at a higher price compared to water in grade two or three which has a lower quality.

“The purpose is to benefit the states which take care of their forest and environment (to sell) clean raw water at a higher price because clean water will reduce the processing cost.

“We want to create a mechanism whereby the states that protect the environment will generate revenue from the sale of clean water,” he said.

Tuan Ibrahim added that the National Water Grade System would be responsible to find the best fund raising method to replace pipes that are over 45 years old.

Meanwhile, Zaini said the water grading system would not burden the consumers as it only involves the sale of raw water.

“Clean raw water will reduce the water processing cost which is borne by the water operator (state water companies), so it will not burden the consumer,” he said. — Bernama