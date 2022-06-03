‘Kata Dua’ programme to guide younger generation into politics in a healthy way: Ahmad Faizal

PUTRAJAYA: The ‘Kata Dua’ programme is a political empowerment initiative targeting the younger generation to get them to be involved in the political world in a healthy way, said Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said the programme, which is based on noble values and healthy political participation procedures, can help prevent the younger generation from participating in street demonstrations that could jeopardise the country’s harmony and their future.

The programme, a cooperation between the Youth and Sports Ministry, Impact Malaysia and The Body Shop, comprises three components, namely D-Camp, The Body Shop Changemakers’ Fund and the sharing of opinions about the country’s political and socio-economic issues.

One of the modules which have been absorbed into the programme is training the participants to improve their capacity and understanding of Malaysia’s democracy system and organising community social impact projects, he said.

“Through ‘Kata Dua’, noble values in politicking will be absorbed, among them active participation in politics but based on a sense of responsibility, manners and respecting every culture in the country,” he told a press conference after launching the programme here today.

Ahmad Faizal said 600 people have participated in the programme to compete for a slot in the final which will qualify them to receive ‘The Body Shop Changemakers’ Fund valued at RM5,000 if the community social impact project undertaken is selected.

Meanwhile, the Bersatu deputy president has denied speculation of two camps in the party involving president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Bersatu Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

“I don’t believe there are two camps. In fact, I am confident that Bersatu is still intact and is 100 per cent behind Muhyiddin,” he added. — Bernama