PETALING JAYA: Kavadi carriers will not accompany the chariot for this year’s Thaipusam procession in a scaled-back celebration on Jan 28 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The colourful annual festival usually involves thousands of people carrying their offerings to Lord Murugan as an act of penance and sacrifice.

Devotee Sukumar Krishnan, a kavadi carriers for many years, said 10 people from the temple committee will pull the chariot.

“There won’t be kavadis but the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple Devasthanam will live-stream the event on Jan 28,” he said.

The live stream will be on the temple committee’s Facebook page and YouTube channel called “We Love Batu Caves”.

In a poster, temple chairman Tan Sri Datuk R. Nadarajah urged devotees to stay at home and watch the Thaipusam 2021 special Poojai live.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa tweeted yesterday that there will be no parade involved and only a maximum of 10 devotees are allowed to carry Lord Murugan to the Batu Caves Temple between Jan 27 and Jan 29.

Prai assemblyman Dr. P Ramasamy questioned why Batu Caves Hindu Temple is the only temple allowed to receive the chariot. He pointed out that initially, the National Security Council said processions were not allowed but other activities such as milk kavadis were permitted.