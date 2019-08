JOHOR BARU: A kayak believed to belong to two missing Singaporeans in the waters of Mersing, was found by local fishermen in the waters of Tanjung Gelang, Kuantan, Pahang today.

Johor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director First Admiral Aminuddin Abdul Rashid said the green kayak was found about 0.6 nautical mile southeast of Tanjung Gelang at about 12.30pm today.

“The kayak was found about 80 nautical miles from the last location the two victims were reported missing six days ago.

“Also found in the kayak were personal belongings of the victims comprising a bag containing Malaysian and Singaporean currencies, a mobile phone, one Singaporean passport, a bag of clothes, an identification card and a paddle.

“All the items were later handed over to Pahang MMEA for further action,“ he said in a statement here today.

Aminuddin said following the discovery, a search and rescue operation was organised to look for the victims.

Tan Eng Soon, 62, believed to be wearing a blue red life jacket and Puah Geok Tin wearing a orange blue jacket were reported missing after being separated from 13 friends while kayaking in Mersing waters.

They were separated due to rough sea and strong winds. — Bernama