Kayveas files for leave of judicial review to annul Maglin as party president

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri M. Kayveas filed a motion for leave of a judicial review to annul the appointment of Datuk Seri Maglin Dennis D’Cruz as the president of the People’s Progressive Party (myPPP)

Kayveas, 69, filed the motion, through Messrs Kesavan, at the High Court here on July 7, naming the Home Minister and Registrar of Societies (RoS) as the first and second respondents, respectively.

He applied for an order to annul the decision by Badrul Hisham Alias from the National Registration and Organisation Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, representing the first respondent (Home Minister) in a letter dated April 11, rescinding the party’s de-registration.

MyPPP was deregistered on Jan 14, 2019 following a leadership tussle between D’Cruz and Tan Sri M Kayveas.

The political veteran also applied to declare the party’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on March 19 as void, alleging Maglin’s appointment as MyPPP president contravened the party’s constitution.

One of the reasons cited by Kayveas for filing the motion, was that Badrul Hisham’s action of approving the appeal in the letter dated April 11 was against the law.

He further alleged that both the respondents had failed to take into account that the 67th AGM on March 19, where Maglin was elected as president, was invalid because the 13 individuals who attended the meeting had been sacked as members effective Apr 25, 2018.

According to a check of the court system, the motion will be heard before Judge Datuk Amarjeet Singh on Aug 3. -Bernama