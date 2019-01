TANAH RATA: MyPPP president Tan Sri M. Kayveas will not be running for the Cameron Highlands seat and instead declared that he will openly and aggressively support Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate M. Manogaran.

“They (PH) can count on us to stand with them and bring all our support to the ballot box for them.

“PH is what Cameron Highlands needs to see the promised changes. Their name says it all. The Coalition of Hope. Hope is what will defeat the cynicism and domineering undemocratic ways of Barisan Nasional (BN),“ he announced in a press conference at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sultan Ahmad Shah here, today.

Earlier, on Jan 6, Kayveas had declared his intention to contest in the by-election after getting full support from the party’s Supreme Council members.

He said the decision taken by the party was its first after exiting BN as a component party on May 19, 2018, after the coalition lost heavily in 14th general election (GE14) on May 9 the same year.

“When I announced my intention to contest, it is because this is my home, the district where I was born and spent years helping the various communities that make up Cameron Highlands,“ he said adding that he would give his full support and assurance in helping the people of Cameron Highlands.

The by-election on Jan 26 will see a four-cornered fight involving BN’s Ramli Mohd Nor, PH’s Manogaran, and independents Sallehudin Ab Talib and Wong Seng Yee. — Bernama