KUALA LUMPUR: MyPPP president Tan Sri M. Kayveas declared his intention to contest in the Cameron Highlands by-election on Jan 26, after receiving full support from the party’s Supreme Council members.

He said the decision taken by the party was its first after exiting from Barisan Nasional (BN) as a component party on May 19, 2018, after the coalition lost heavily in 14th General Election (GE14) on May 9.

“Unanimously, without exception, every Supreme Council member supported the decision for the party to contest in the Cameron Highlands by-election and they have recommended me as the candidate. I’m glad to give a try,“ he told reporters after the party’s Supreme Council meeting at MyPPP office, here today.

In GE14, Kavyeas had expressed his intention to contest in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat but BN decided to put MIC’s Datuk C. Sivarrajh as the candidate instead.

Asked on the symbol or logo to be used by MyPPP, Kayveas said the party will decide later and make an announcement on nomination day (Jan 12).

Early voting will be held on Jan 22, while polling day is on Jan 26. — Bernama