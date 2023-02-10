Kazakhstan opens consulate in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Kazakhstan has officially opened its consulate in Penang, which is located at Wisma Public Gold here.

Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Datuk Syed Bakri Syed Abd Rahman and Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Malaysia, Bulat Sugarbayev, jointly officiated at the opening today.

Public Gold Group (PG Group) founder and executive chairman Datuk Louis Ng Chun Hau (pix) has been appointed as the honorary consul of Kazakhstan in Penang.

Ng said he was determined to strengthen the existing bonds between Kazakhstan and Malaysia, especially economic and trade ties.

“I am indeed honoured with the appointment as the bearer of Kazakhstan’s flag in Penang and vow to fulfil the call with the same commitment I have for Penang and Malaysia.

“My key responsibilities include rendering assistance to Kazakhstan friends residing in and visiting Penang.

“Precious metals trading and e-commerce are my forte, and I am keen to explore new business and investment opportunities in these sectors with Kazakhstan friends in Penang as well as in their home country, fostering a brighter future together,“ he told reporters.

Bulat said he was delighted and excited with the opening of their honorary consulate office in Penang and looked forward to a fruitful collaboration with Penang.

“Kazakhstan’s energy, technology, agriculture and infrastructure sectors offer exceptional investment opportunities for Malaysian investors,“ he added.

Kazakhstan and Malaysia have maintained close ties since establishing diplomatic relations in 1992. -Bernama