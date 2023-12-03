KB Sentral Bus Terminal expected to be completed by end 2026

KOTA BHARU: The new Kota Bharu Sentral (KB Sentral) Bus Terminal, with an estimated value of RM64 million, is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, said Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

He said the project, which was developed as a Transit Oriented Development Area, would commence in the near future on 2.02 hectares of land near Mukim Pendek, here.

He added that the KB Sentral terminal is adjacent to the proposed East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, and will be equipped with green technology, pedestrian and disabled-friendly, besides having public facilities like a convention centre, public parking, and a hotel.

“The development of this project will be carried out via privatisation, with all land and development costs will be fully borne by the developer.

“The company, Widad, through its SPV (special purpose vehicle), Innovative City Holdings Sdn Bhd, will develop and operate KB Sentral,” he said at the presentation of the developer’s letter of appointment for the KB Sentral project here today.

Ahmad added that the state government is hoping for the development of KB Sentral will serve as a hub for a quality transport system for the people of Kelantan.

“The development of KB Sentral is in line with the construction of the ECRL project, which started in 2020 and is expected to be completed in 2027,” he said. - Bernama