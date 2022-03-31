KBS coming up with guidelines for e-sports

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is developing guidelines for the regulation of Electronic Sports (e-sports) in an effort to create a safe environment for e-sports enthusiasts.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Senator Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker said the guidelines were being drafted in collaboration with relevant agencies and ministries as well as players and professional teams and were expected to be launched this year.

“The effort to come up with these guidelines is a start to the formulation of regulations specifically for a more sustainable electronic sports industry administrative and regulatory system.

“Through the guidelines, KBS aims to produce e-sports players who are more responsible and more ethical as well as create a strengthening of good governance regulations for all levels of the industry,“ he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

He said this in replying to a supplementary question from Senator Datuk Arman Azha Abu Hanifah who wanted to know what steps the ministry was taking to regulate e-sports which is gaining ground among youths in the country.

Meanwhile, Ti said the Malaysian Electronic Sports Federation in collaboration with KBS was in the process of upgrading e-sports studios in each state to be centres for organising tournaments in the form of online studios.

“Indirectly, these studios will be able to provide employment to youths who are interested in e-sports,“ he said in response to the original question of Arman Azha who wanted to know what the ministry’s efforts are in making e-sports one of the future careers of young people. - Bernama