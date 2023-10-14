KBS expects new BAM leadership to continue working closely with RTG panel

PUTRAJAYA: The Youth and Sports Ministry hopes that whoever is elected as the new Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president will continue to work closely with the Road to Gold (RTG) committee in preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Its Minister, Hannah Yeoh said she has no problem with the election of Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz as BAM president because it is the national sports association’s right to make that call.

“We do not interfere in the election of committee members in sports bodies... anyone can be elected. The National Sports Council (NSC) will cooperate because the most important thing is that the welfare of athletes is taken care of and the development of sports runs smoothly,” she said.

She told reporters this after presenting the Huawei victory award prize presentation to the 36 Malaysians who won medals at the recent 2022 Huangzhou Asian Games.

Earlier, BAM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria, who announced that the decision was made at the BAM council meeting today, said the actual date of Tengku Zafrul’s appointment would be discussed at the BAM council meeting in December, adding that he expects it to be confirmed next January. -Bernama