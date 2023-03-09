KBS offers family camp at seven Wawasan Negara campsites

REMBAU: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) via the Institute of Leadership Excellence and Development (i-LEAD) is offering family camps at seven Wawasan Negara campsites in the line with the agenda to popularise the sports agenda among the people.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said for a start, the Wawasan Negara Camp in Ulu Sepri, Negeri Sembilan has been selected as the pioneer programme to offer free family camping site for a month from Sept 1 on Saturday and Sunday.

The programme will also be extended to other Wawasan Negara campsites namely in Langkawi; Balik Pulau, Penang; Ulu Kenas, Perak; Maran, Pahang; Kundasang, Sabah and Besut, Terengganu in October with minimum rate of between RM10-RM20.

“The implementation of the pioneer programme is aimed at opening the ministry’s facilities to the public for recreation.

“The initiative could also nurture family ties and responsibility among the people for a balanced lifestyle,” she told a media conference on the family camping programme here today.

On the aspect of recreational security and standard operating procedures (SOP), KBS is forging cooperation and strategic collaboration with the State Secretariat (SUK), Fire and Rescue Department as well as the State Health Office.

“Camping participants are required to adhere and comply with the stipulated regulations as such the ban on smoking and vaping as well as being free from alcohol influence and drug abuse,” she said.

Meanwhile, campaign enthusiast, Rosaliza Mohd Idrus, 36, said the initiative could encourage the people to enjoy recreation more comfortably and safely.

The mother of two said she had paid up to RM80 for family accommodation in other camping sites.

“The family camping offer is far more affordable and safer for me with small children while we could enjoy the facilities available,” she said.

For Rahayu Mohd Razali ,41, the family camp could foster family ties and love for the environment among the children.

She said the price offer is really affordable and such activity could also divert children away from playing with gadgets. - Bernama