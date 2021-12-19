KBS ready to deploy facilities, volunteers to assist flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR: The Youth and Sports Ministry’s facilities and volunteers are ready to be deployed to assist flood victims nationwide.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) said this included turning its existing facilities into temporary evacuation centres besides deploying the volunteers to flood-hit areas.

“The KBS (Youth and Sports Ministry) is ready to offer its facilities, like the state youth and sports complexes, 22 KBS Training Institutes and International Youth Centres (IYC) as temporary evacuation centres.

“We have also prepared youth volunteers known as the post-flood volunteer squad with the cooperation of the Youth and Sports Department, IYC, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) like Eight For Aid and the KBS Club itself,” he told reporters after launching the KBS Post-Flood Volunteers Squad at MITEC here today.

“Based on the scale of the disaster that we are facing and the non-stop reports that we are getting, we will definitely need more volunteers.

“InsyaAllah, when we deploy our teams nationwide, surely we can get more volunteers. I am not sure how many vollunteers we can gather, but surely we can get more than 10,000 people (volunteers),” he added.

The country has been hit by severe floods in several states like Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan. Last year, KBS deployed almost 10,000 volunteers to provide flood assistance and cleaning work. — Bernama