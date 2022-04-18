KD Jebat thwarts attempt by 21 foreign fishing boats to encroach into M’sian waters

IPOH: A Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) vessel thwarted an attempt by 21 foreign fishing boats from encroaching into Malaysian waters near Pulau Perak yesterday.

The Royal Malaysian Navy, in a statement today, said the swift channeling of information through the Maritime Component Commander (MCC) enabled quick action to be taken, with the mobilisation of the nearest asset, KD Jebat, to the location.

It said the presence of the foreign boats, at 36 nautical miles south of Pulau Perak and 40 nautical miles northwest of Pulau Jarak Island, was detected by a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) B200T aircraft (RMF 377) which then alerted the MCC. - Bernama