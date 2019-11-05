KDEBWM to take over domestic waste management in Selangor

SHAH ALAM: The KDEB Waste Management Sdn Bhd (KDEBWM) will take over the state’s waste management system at its 12 local authorities, starting from January next year.

Selangor Local Government, Public Transport and New Village Development Committee chairman Ng Sze Han said thus far, the KDEBWM was responsible for waste management services in 11 local authorities (LAs) except the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA).

“Beginning January next year, KDEBWM will be fully responsible for the waste management system at 12 LAs in the state,” he said when replying to a question from Mohd Fakhrulrazi Mohd Mokhtar (Amanah-Meru).

Mohd Fakhrulrazi wanted to know the status of KDEBWM services and the number of contracts awarded to sub-contractors in Selangor.

Commenting further, Ng said the waste management company, for now, has awarded 930 contracts to sub-contractors to manage the domestic waste collection and public cleansing activities in the state.

“From the total contracts, 421 are for the domestic waste collection while another 509 contracts are for public cleansing and bulky waste,” he added. — Bernama