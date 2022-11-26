KDM backs Hajiji, GRS to continue helming Sabah govt: Wetrom

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) today expressed its support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition to continue helming the Sabah Government.

KDM deputy president Datuk Wetrom Bahanda said the stand was in line with the decision by Hajiji and GRS to support Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and join his unity government.

He said that during the meeting of the KDM leadership led by its president Datuk Peter Anthony with Anwar in Putrajaya yesterday, the Prime Minister expressed support for Hajiji to continue to helm Sabah in line with GRS’s support for the unity government.

“Therefore, KDM and its assemblymen support Hajiji and GRS to continue to helm the Sabah Government,“ Wetrom, is also the Bandau assemblyman and newly-elected Kota Marudu Member of Parliament, said in a statement today.

Besides Wetrom, the other two KDM assemblymen are Peter (Melalap) and Juil Nuatim (Limbahau).

Yesterday, Anwar said the unity government led by him had achieved a two-thirds majority in Parliament through the latest participation of GRS. Thereafter, United Kinabalu Progressive Organisation (UPKO) vice president Datuk Ewon Benedick announced that all seven Pakatan Harapan assemblymen would support Hajiji as Chief Minister.

Wetrom said the 15th General Election had just finished and therefore KDM did not want too much politicking because now was the time for all parties together with the unity government led by Anwar to develop the nation, the states and look after the wellbeing of the people.

“Now is the time for us to jointly develop Sabah and look after the wellbeing of the people in the state, which is still lagging behind in many aspects, especially the rural areas which are in dire need of development”, he said.

GRS, made up of Bersatu, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) and the United Sabah National Organisation (USNO), is collaborating with Barisan Nasional (BN), consisting of UMNO, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS), to govern Sabah. - Bernama