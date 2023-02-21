KDM makes u-turn to support Hajiji as Sabah CM

KOTA KINABALU: In a turnaround, Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) has expressed its support for Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor to continue leading the Sabah government.

KDM president Datuk Peter Anthony (pix) said the decision to support Hajiji, who is the chief minister, was made for the good of the people and the state.

Peter, who is Melalap assemblyman, said the party’s leadership had decided to pledge its support for Hajji without imposing any conditions.

“It is up to his (Hajiji) openness whether he wants to accept this support or not. What we want is development for the state and help the people in our respective areas,” he told a press conference at the party’s office here today.

Last Jan 7, Peter and two other KDM assemblymen, Datuk Juil Nuatim (Limbahau) and Datuk Wetrom Bahanda (Bandau), claimed Hajiji no longer had the support of the majority as chief minister and that they had lost confidence in him.

“If we engage in too much politicking, we will never be able to advance Sabah. Therefore, we have to comply with the decision of the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) who wants a unity government at the central level and also in Sabah,” he said. - Bernama